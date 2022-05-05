UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been more than eight months since Hurricane Ida, along with several tornadoes, swept across our area. Many are still working to rebuild from the damage left behind.

An “X” marked on a home that has boarded-up windows and roofs with tarps essentially means people can’t live there until major work is done.

Neighbors in Upper Dublin tell Eyewitness News that rebuilding is taking too long.

Joan Frizzell showed CBS3 inside her home in Upper Dublin as she waits for insurance money to rebuild.

Rooms are missing walls, her ceiling is gone and she says her flooring is warped.

It’s been eight months since a deadly tornado hit this part of Montgomery County, its winds whipping as fast as 130 mph.

Frizzell says her insurance company initially provided her with some money to rebuild, with the promise to provide additional funds, but the additional cash has yet to come through.

For now, she and many others wait to one day get enough money to rebuild and get back home.