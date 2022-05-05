CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police converge on Widener University after a gunshot victim is found on campus. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say someone shot the man a few blocks away at 11th and Hyatt Streets.

READ MORE: Woman Brandished Knife, Made Derogatory Comments Toward Asian Teen On SEPTA Train, Police Say

Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Philly School District To Begin Periodical Weapons Screenings At Middle Schools Beginning May 9, Spokesperson Confirms

Investigators say the shooting has nothing to do with students at Widener.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Philadelphia Police Wrangle 2 Goats In Kensington

There are no suspects at this time.