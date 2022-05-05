CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police converge on Widener University after a gunshot victim is found on campus. He later died at the hospital.
Investigators say someone shot the man a few blocks away at 11th and Hyatt Streets.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the shooting has nothing to do with students at Widener.
There are no suspects at this time.