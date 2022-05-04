PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is recognizing the importance of mental health during May for Mental Health Awareness month. Wednesday we launched our Mental Reset series.
Many have struggled with mental health, especially through the pandemic. Doctors say that exercise is a good way to maintain a positive state of mind.
All month CBS3 is partnering with Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department to offer free fitness classes in Love Park every Wednesday.
For more information about CBS3's Mental Reset series and a schedule for the fitness classes, click here.
