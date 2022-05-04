CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight.

Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off.

“I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said.

Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike.

Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way down. Once the bear was immobilized, wardens scooped in with a tarp to capture and remove the bear.

Officials spent hours on Tuesday searching for the roaming bear They even set up a bear trap with sweets to lure in Kent Park in Drexel Hill.

Wardens were able to tranquilize the bear at least once but then lost track of it. Eventually, it ended up in someone’s yard.

Now that the bear is captured, the goal is to move it to a less populated area safely. The Game Commission plans to relocate the bear along the Blue Mountain range, possibly in northern Lehigh or Schuylkill County.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.