PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new bombshell report of a draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe. v. Wade and Tuesday morning there is a strong reaction from both sides of the abortion issue.

An official ruling has not been made yet but if this draft opinion stands, women could lose their federally protected right to an abortion by the end of June – and that’s already sparking protests.

Hundreds of supporters and opponents of abortion rights clashed outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday morning.

It’s a preview of the state-by-state fight that may lie ahead for both sides after an explosive new report suggests the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion.

A truly dark day in America with the news reports that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. This year, I signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act – codifying a woman's right to choose into state law. New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2022

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have already tweeted that if this ruling becomes final, abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania. 3 things to keep in mind: 1️⃣ An official ruling has not yet been made 2️⃣ Once #SCOTUS does rule, it’s up to states to pass legislation to change abortion laws 3️⃣ I’ll veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk https://t.co/kbBGadiMMS — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 3, 2022

POLITICO received a copy of the 98-page draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.

The court’s opinion is not official until published and it’s unclear if this is the final version.

The draft is in response to a case about Mississippi’s abortion ban, outlawing most abortions after 16 weeks. The ruling is expected by July.

“If the draft opinion stands, it means women will live in two very different Americas,” Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson said.

Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson notes about half of the states want to ban or severely restrict abortions.

“I think this was entirely expected, and I still think it’s stunning,” Levinson said.

While the court says it is not commenting on the report, sources tell CBS News that Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to order an investigation that includes the FBI to determine the source of the leak.

Former President Trump’s nominees were pressed by Democrats during their confirmation hearings on how they would rule if the issue came up.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said in a blistering joint statement that if the report is true, the conservative justices have “lied to the U.S. Senate” and “ripped up the U.S. Constitution.”

Several prominent Republicans have been active on Twitter, arguing Roe v. Wade has always been flawed.

The decision doesn’t become official until it’s published, which could happen in a couple of months.

CBS News correspondent Natalie brand contributed to this report.