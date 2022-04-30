CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun outside of a bus at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m.

SEPTA says the man got in an argument with other passengers on a southbound Broad Street Line Night Owl Bus. The argument continued after he exited the bus at Allegheny Avenue. SEPTA says the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground.

SEPTA Police Searching For Man Accused Of Firing Gun During Argument Outside Bus On Allegheny Avenue In North Philadelphia

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.