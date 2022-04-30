PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed.

Then, police say they found a second body in that house.

Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.

The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.

Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said she came home along the 4600 block of Broad Street to check on a 67-year-old family member who hasn’t been answering his phone, and heard a fight between two men on the second floor. During the fight, a single shot fired.

“It appears to be a double homicide, but it does not appear that those two homicides were simultaneous,” Inspector D.F. Pace said.

Officials say they found the body of a 45-year-old man who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head from point-blank range. They also found an unidentified victim on the third floor, who had possibly been shot days before being discovered. The 45-year-old male was later identified as a person connected to the family who was also there to check on that missing grandfather.

Officials are attempting to piece together what happened.

“The person wanted to continue to enter farther into the house and possibly the individual who shot him may have wanted to prevent that,” Pace said.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. He was identified as the 22-year-old grandson of the missing man. He also lived at the residence. He was picked up by officers along North 13th Street after being identified by surveillance images after the shooting.

“Kids today, man. There’s a lot of mental health issues nowadays, so we got to be careful,” the suspects father, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

The father is also the son of the missing elderly man, who says he hasn’t heard from his dad in about four days.

“It’s not good because his wallet is in the house, he never leaves his wallet,” the man said.

Now as this family waits for answers, they are left only to pray.

“We’re preparing for the worst but God is with us,” the suspect’s father said.

Police also recovered three guns inside the home – one believed to be used in at least one of the shootings.

So far, police have yet to release any names. They are not looking for any additional suspects.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.