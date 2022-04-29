YORK, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick will discuss increasing ghost gun recoveries in Pennsylvania on Friday. The Commonwealth is also ready to implement stricter ghost gun regulations in Pennsylvania once they’re in effect at the federal level.
The press conference will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick will discuss increasing ghost gun recoveries in Pennsylvania.
- When: Friday, April 29, 2022.
- Time: 10:30 a.m.

