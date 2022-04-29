PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is just like every other Eagles fan. On Thursday night, the legendary Eagles center couldn’t contain his emotions on Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Draft Night show when his squad acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks.

“This is big,” Kelce said.

“Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on,” Kelce added. “He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s trading to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.”

It was quite a night for Eagles fans as Kelce explained.

The Eagles moved up two spots to select Davis, the defensive tackle from Georgia who won the National Championship over Alabama with the nation’s best defense. They sent picks 15, 124, 162, and 166 to the Texans for the 13th pick in the deal.

Not long after that, Roseman didn’t stop dealing. He then sent the No. 18 pick and No. 101 pick to the Titans in exchange for Brown. According to the NFL Network, the Birds inked Brown to a four-year, $100-million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed.

Brown, the 51st overall pick out of Mississippi in 2019, has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.

The wideout has only played a full season once, as a rookie, but should give quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaking wide receiver to pair with 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

Brown and Hurts are good friends. Earlier this week, the two were working out together and then Hurts was in attendance for Brown’s daughters first birthday the following day.

“This is huge,” Kelce said. “This is instantly an upgrade for the offense. This is going to make us better. Howie is a man on a mission right now, man. He’s making things happen and I’m a big fan. Here we go, baby! Here we go!”