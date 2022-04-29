PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have landed a star wide receiver Thursday night, but it didn’t come in the draft. The Birds acquired wideout A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks.

We've traded picks 18 and 101 to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BKTNOL5B8u — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022

The Eagles traded picks Nos. 18 and 101 to the Titans in exchange for Brown, a 24-year-old Pro Bowl receiver.

According to the NFL Network, the Birds inked Brown to a four-year, $100-million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed.

Source: New #Eagles WR AJ Brown gets a 4 Yr ext for $100M

57M Guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Brown, the 51st overall pick out of Mississippi in 2019, has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.

The wideout has only played a full season once, as a rookie, but should give quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaking wide receiver to pair with 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. The Birds still have 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor on the roster, too.

Earlier in the night, the Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick after moving up in a trade with Houston.