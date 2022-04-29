PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost time for runners to lace up their sneakers for the Broad Street Run. More than 27,000 people are expected to race down Broad Street on Sunday morning in the country’s largest 10-mile road race.

For the second straight year, the route will look a little different because of construction.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

First, runners will leave Broad Street near City Hall and then travel down JFK Boulevard. They’ll turn on 16th and Market Streets before getting back to Broad Street. Instead of ending at the Navy Yard, the race will take runners to Hartranft Street before turning onto Citizens Bank Way and ending on Pattison Avenue near the NovaCare Complex.

Pattison Avenue from South 20th Street to Broad Street will close at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the full road closures for the race:

2 a.m. Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

4 a.m. Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

7 a.m. Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

7 a.m. 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

7 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad St to 16th St

7 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

7 a.m. Market St from 16th St to Broad St

7 a.m. Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

7 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

7 a.m. Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St

7 a.m. S 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

Roads will reopen after the city’s street sweepers clean up.

