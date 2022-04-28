GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Three good Samaritans helped police officers rescue a woman after her vehicle ended up in the Delaware River on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a water rescue just south of Freedom Pier in Camden County just after 1 p.m.
The officers jumped into the Delaware River when they saw the submerged vehicle upside down, rescuing a woman from the vehicle.READ MORE: Bouncer Wanted In Death Of Eric Pope After Deadly Punch Turns Himself In To Philadelphia Police
At that point, police say three good Samaritans helped the officers load the woman on their boat and took them to a floating dock just north of the pier.
The officers continue medical treatment until paramedics arrived.READ MORE: FDA Issues Plan To Ban Menthol In Cigarettes, Cigars
Divers searched the vehicle for additional occupants, but no one else was found.
There is no word of the woman’s condition at this time.MORE NEWS: Bouncer To Be Charged With 3rd Degree Murder After Deadly Punch Outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.