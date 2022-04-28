PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broad Street will be filled with thousands of runners this Sunday for the annual Broad Street Run. Many will be participating to raise money for cancer research and patient services.

Jeneen Barlow is training for the Broad Street Run on the Tookany Trail in Elkins Park, a place that has special meaning to her.

“I just started walking the track for my mental health,” Barlow said.

The mother of three says she was devastated after losing her mother to pancreatic cancer. The same disease claimed her aunt and it was just a year after her mother’s death. In 2014, she was diagnosed with a rare pancreatic tumor.

“I was determined not to die,” Barlow said. “And so I kept telling myself like my story is not going to be my mom’s story. My story is not going to be my aunt’s story. That was their story. And I’m going to live.”

Staying active and moving forward is part of her plan, but she also wants to honor loved ones lost to cancer. She is a moment of the American Cancer Society’s DetermiNation team, running Broad Street to raise money for research.

“DetermiNation is amazing that people are beautiful, caring souls, and the cause is one that anybody could substitute support,” Barlow said.

Jillian Pereira, a staff partner for the American Cancer Society Team Determination tells CBS3 about the funds being raised.

“We’ll have about 130 runners who’ve raised about $150,000 for the mission, and so that will fund critical research, transportation and lodging care for our patients, caregivers and survivors,” Pereira said.

Jeneen’s tumor was successfully treated and now she’s committed to staying healthy and is filled with gratitude.

“So just really having a sense of purpose and really believing that it was not my time to die,” Barlow said.

Jeneen and her DetermiNation team are aiming to raise $2,500 for the American Cancer Society, which is one of five charity partners for the Broad Street Run.