PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section has left a woman and a man injured on Wednesday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 3100 block E Street.
The victims, a 32-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, were each shot once in their legs. They were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police are looking for two gunmen.
Police say the motive for the shooting was a robbery.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here