CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County Commissioners are fielding questions from residents on New Jersey’s upcoming plastic bag ban. The ban goes into effect next Wednesday, May 4.
Grocery and retail stores, as well as foodservice businesses, will be barred from providing single-use plastic bags.
Single-use paper bags can be provided or sold in restaurants, as well as retail and convenience stores.
Larger grocery stores will only be allowed to provide or sell reusable carryout bags.
"We're going back to the future we're doing it to protect our environment, we're going to do it the way our parents did it, our grandparents did it. We don't need plastic bags," Jeffrey Nash said.
On May 4, restaurants and other food businesses will also be barred from using polystyrene food-service products.