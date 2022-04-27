PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bicycle rider on a cross-country journey in support of breast cancer research pedaled through Philadelphia Wednesday morning. Al Reszel, 63, left Claymont, Delaware and Eyewitness News was there as he made his way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
He triumphantly carried his bike to the top of the steps.
READ MORE: Car Lands On Its Roof After Accident In West Philadelphia
Rezel began his bike ride in March in San Diego.
He's planning to finish the ride on Friday, arriving at the headquarters of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York City.
His wife Terry is an 11-year breast cancer survivor.