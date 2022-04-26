PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the snack Philadelphians can’t resist. Will you be celebrating National Pretzel Day on Tuesday?

You can get a free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location. It’s the company’s 15th consecutive year giving away free soft pretzels and they are expected to give out more than 150,000 today.

Today is #NationalPretzelDay! Don't forget to stop by any @PPFpretzels location for your FREE pretzel. 🥨 pic.twitter.com/OQgyt63bXs — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) April 26, 2022

To make the hand-twisted treats, the Philly Pretzel Factory uses more than 15 million pounds of flour per year. That’s enough flour to fill 85,000 bathtubs.

They sell nearly 100,000 gallons of mustard annually and serve more than 5.7 million pretzels per month.

But, the Philly Pretzel Factory isn’t the only company offering free soft pretzels on National Pretzel Day. Check out where you get can your hands on a free pretzel below.

Auntie Anne’s is giving customers a free plain or cinnamon sugar pretzel, but make sure you have the pretzel perk app.

HAPPY NATIONAL PRETZEL DAY! GO GET YOUR FREE PRETZEL AT YOUR LOCAL AUNTIE ANNE'S! all you need is the pretzel perks app! download today and still get your free pretzel! pic.twitter.com/lUHbQuk45r — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) April 26, 2022

Wetzel’s Pretzels is also offering a free OG pretzel anytime after 3 p.m. while supplies last.

❗NATIONAL WETZEL DAY❗️ It’s time to #WetzUpYourLife with a 🥨FREE OG PRETZEL🥨 anytime after 3pm. ⁣

⁣

One per person, only at participating locations while supplies last! ⁣

⁣

📸Make sure to tag us in your pics so we can see how you #WetzUpYourLife today pic.twitter.com/PJQ9FRRHdT — Wetzel's Pretzels (@wetzelspretzels) April 26, 2022

The C&C Creamery in Roxborough is also joining in on the fun. Anyone who purchases an ice cream sundae will receive a free soft pretzel.

At Miller’s Twist in Reading Terminal Market if you buy two pretzels, you’ll get a third free.

At the Center City Pretzel Co. if you buy five pretzels you get a sixth one free.

Pretzel day was created back in 2003, when Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell named April 26 National Pretzel Day. It’s a nod to the food’s significance to Pennsylvania’s economy and history.