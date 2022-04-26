CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Camden will break ground on an enhancement project Tuesday morning. The project will cost $2.3 million with funding provided by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the state Economic Development Authority.
The groundbreaking is at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
- What: The Board of Commissioners will join Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Congressman Donald Norcross and other elected officials to break ground on an enhancement project between Linden Street and Elm Street on 7th Street
- When: Tuesday, April 26
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly