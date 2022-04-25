KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home Monday in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennet Square.

Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

According to police, there was a history of domestic violence.

“This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones and our community,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “You have my deepest sympathy. We will use all our resources to determine why this heartbreaking and senseless incident happened.”

East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said they’re looking into what led to the incident.

“While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority,” Clarke said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and is being conducted by Chester County detectives and East Marlborough police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact either Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866, or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075.