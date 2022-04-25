BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County businessman has returned to the United States after donating thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies, including a pediatric incubator, to children’s hospitals on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Alfred Hagen, the owner of Hagen Construction in Bensalem, first spoke to Eyewitness News three weeks ago when he was preparing to fly out to Europe.

“It was this journey into this surreal world where everything that had been known weeks before was lost and destroyed, and upset, and perverted,” Hagen said. “You look at a child, you see all the hope for what lies ahead, and you want to provide them at least the possibilities that we have.”

Hagen went to Ukraine with a cameraman to shoot video of his experience, which included visits to destroyed neighborhoods and streets littered with abandoned tanks.

He recounted the conversations he had with medical staff, who described the dangers mothers and their newborns face during the birthing process.

“She’s explaining how they’re doing C-sections on the ground floor, and they run them down to the basement right away because they’re afraid shells are going to hit the upper floors,” Hagen said.

Hagen plans to fly back to Ukraine in a couple of weeks with more medical equipment.

He’s also started a nonprofit to raise money to donate more equipment to Ukraine’s children’s hospitals. For more information, click here.