PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are still looking for the person who shot two men in the stands of a football field near Temple University. Investigators say kids were practicing on that field at the time.

The incident happened at North 11th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 6 p.m. on Friday

During the shooting, 7-year-olds were having a rec football practice. The St. Joseph’s Prep’s high school lacrosse team was also practicing at the field.

CBS3 law enforcement sources shared a cell phone video taken by someone across the street at a Temple student apartment building. The video may be disturbing.

CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at the time. No injuries to them. Two shooting victims are stable. Police are searching for the shooter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YjiVQkhlUz — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 23, 2022

Philly police say the two men who were shot are recovering Saturday night. A 35-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 36-year-old man was hit in the hand, according to police.

A coach with the Blackhawks rec football league tells Eyewitness News their 7-year-old players are sadly familiar with violence like this. He says they’re working on comforting their kids.

Two mothers of St. Joe’s Prep lacrosse players who were out practicing tell CBS3 the kids are OK, a bit shaken up, but the school’s been supporting them.

Temple University’s Police Union says St. Joe’s Prep told them they will no longer be practicing at the field for the time being.

Temple student Olivia Biordi says her and her classmates have gotten used to hearing about violence near campus.

“We usually just try to stick together and have some sort of self defense like pepper spray on us,” Biordi said. “But, for the most part, just like the general, be smart.”

Police have not made any arrests and no weapons recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.