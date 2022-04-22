PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s fear Sixers’ All-NBA star and MVP candidate Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, a report says. The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Friday afternoon.
Embiid is expected to play through the injury as long as his pain tolerance and the 76ers’ medical staff allow it.
“There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers’ medical staff,” Charania tweeted.
The Sixers look to sweep the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs Saturday at 2 p.m.