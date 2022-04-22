PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Sunday, the Gift of Life Donor Dash returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Thousands of people run and walk to raise awareness about lifesaving organ and tissue donation.
The last time the Donor Dash was held in-person was 2019. It was virtual for the last two years.
Julia Moeller of Lafayette Hill is a Donor Dash regular. When her daughter Jade was 5 months old, she received a liver transplant from her mother.
Jade is now 8.
“We’ve just been really passionate about organ donation because of just this unbelievable miracle that was available to us,” Moeller said.
There are 5,000 children and adults in our area who need a transplant.
The Donor Dash is Sunday at the Art Museum. Click here for more information.