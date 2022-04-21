WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A now-former employee of a Delaware private school has been charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography. Tower Hill School, in Wilmington, says William Ushler was immediately barred from campus and fired when they learned of the charges.
He was the director of upper school admission.
A warrant was carried out by police at the school on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say none of the victims are students at the school.
He’s in jail being held on $250,000 bond.