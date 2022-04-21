CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright surprisingly announced his retirement on Wednesday night after his squad made a run to the Final Four a few weeks ago. Wright took over at ‘Nova in 2001 and built one of the top programs in the country.

Jay Wright will formally announce his retirement from Villanova during a press conference on Friday. Watch it on CBS3 and streaming on CBS News Philly starting at 10 a.m. Here’s how to watch on CBS News Philly.

Wright won two national championships, made four Final Fours, got inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame last year, and accomplished much more during his time on the Main Line. The news of his retirement sent shockwaves throughout the sports world on social media.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer put the moment Wright walked off the court in 2016 after the national championship perfectly. It might be the most notable moment of Wright’s career after him and Wildcats won their first title under him.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen was just all over the country covering Villanova’s run to the Final Four. He wrote he was “stunned” by the news.

Before retiring, he also won Pat’s “Gallen Award.”

Wright’s former players of course reacted to the news. Kris Jenkins, who hit the game-winning shot against North Carolina in the 2016 title game joked about his former coach pulling “a Tom Brady. Allan Ray, who was a part of Wright’s first recruiting class at ‘Nova, said he’ll missing seeing him courtside.

The Eagles congratulated Wright on an incredible run as a head coach.

Of course, the coaches Wright went up against on through his 21 seasons at Villanova reacted to the news. Sean Miller at Xavier called him “one of the best to ever do it.” Former St. Joseph’s University coach Phil Martelli told CBS3 Wright is “is the living definition of what a coach is.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla made a good point. Wright could make a ton of money being on TV.