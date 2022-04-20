CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey cannabis dispensaries prepare for long lines Thursday once recreational marijuana sales become legal, Eyewitness News reviewed all 260-plus pages of the state’s cannabis regulations to explain what consumers are allowed to purchase and what practices are still prohibited.

South Jersey’s marijuana dispensaries expect many of their first customers will be residents driving in from Philadelphia, where recreational cannabis is still illegal.

Cannabis purchases can only be made at licensed dispensaries, and consumers must be at least 21 years old to purchase marijuana.

Customers can only purchase up to one ounce of cannabis in a single transaction.

It’s illegal to purchase marijuana for someone who’s under 21 years old, and individuals are prohibited from growing their own plants.

According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, law enforcement officers can only issue written warnings for individuals under the age of 21 who possess less than six ounces of marijuana. If the individual is under the age of 18, officers must inform the juvenile’s parents about the warning.

According to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, it’s against the law for consumers to take their marijuana purchase across state lines.

People in New Jersey can legally possess up to six ounces of marijuana. If someone possesses more than six ounces, it’s considered a fourth-degree criminal offense.

Individuals are allowed to purchase one-ounce gifts of marijuana, provided the recipient is at least 21 years old. However, state regulators warn individuals who gifted the marijuana can’t receive compensation in return.

In a 2012 notice, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) warned that all safety-sensitive transportation workers, including subway operators, school bus drivers, pilots, and truck drivers, are prohibited from using either recreational or medicinal cannabis. If a safety-sensitive worker receives a positive drug test, they could lose their DOT-issued license.