VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The Jay Wright era at Villanova is reportedly coming to an end.

Wright is expected to retire as the Wildcats’ head coach, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Jay Wright is likely retiring as head coach of Villanova soon, sources said, and that means a succession plan is in order for the university. https://t.co/o3fJHrUMEy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

Villanova is expected to hire Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune as Wright’s successor, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Fordham's Kyle Neptune is expected to be Jay Wright's successor at Villanova. https://t.co/2v9CEGbkHi — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2022

Wright took over as Villanova’s head coach in 2001 and led the Wildcats to two national championships, four Final Four appearances and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. The 60-year-old was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame last year.

During his 21-year tenure as ‘Nova’s head coach, Wright won 520 games with a .725 winning percentage. The Wildcats were 30-8 in 2022 and made it to the Final Four as a 2 seed before losing 81-65 to the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

Neptune’s coach career began under Wright in 2008, serving as a video coordinator for the Wildcats. He was also on staff for Villanova’s 2009 Final Four appearance before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Niagara for three seasons.

Neptune came back to Villanova in 2013 and served as an assistant on Wright’s staff before being named Fordham’s head coach in 2021. Fordham finished 16-16 in Neptune’s lone season as head coach.

After one season, Neptune is expected to return to Villanova and take over for Wright.