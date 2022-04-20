BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – A Brigantine man says two guardian angels saved his life last week while he was out to dinner at Cordivari’s Restaurant. Frank DeAngelis is lucky to be going home after a close brush with death last Friday.

While dining out with his wife, his heart stopped. Fortunately, two members from AtlantiCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute were sitting a few tables away.

Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier sprung into action calling 911 and performing CPR.

“It was amazing. The professionalism of these two young ladies. How they — I mean in a circumstance like that, they just put everything aside and their main concern was me and for that, I will always be very grateful. It’s just amazing what they did, “DeAngelis said.

“You are the luckiest guy I know,” Dr. Van Hook told DeAngelis. “You picked exactly the right restaurant to go to at the right time to have your heart stop. Right in front of two people who knew what to do to save your life.”

As he left AtlantiCare’s Pomona Hospital on Wednesday, he couldn’t have been more thankful for their heroism.

“They are my guardian angels, and I am forever grateful,” DeAngelis said. “There are no words other than it was a miracle they were there. We almost changed restaurants. What are the odds they were there behind me? It was meant to be.”

Both DeAngelis and his wife, and Gunning and Muhlbaier almost dined at different restaurants Friday. But both ended up getting 6 p.m. Reservations at Cordivari’s.