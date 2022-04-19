WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District has suspended the employment of a custodian who’s now facing charges. Twenty-three-year-old Rushon Drayton, a custodian at Valley Forge Middle School, is charged with sexually abusing two students, ages 14 and 15.
Drayton has worked as a custodial employee since 2017.
The school district says it's cooperating with the police investigation.
"Like all District employees and contracted staff, Mr. Drayton underwent the mandatory background checks prior to employment and received required child abuse prevention training," the school district said in a statement. "As this remains an open police investigation, we are unable to provide further details and will share updates as appropriate in accord with law enforcement."
Anyone with any information that may be relevant to the investigation is being asked to contact either Tredyffrin Township or Eastown Township police.