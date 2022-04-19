PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mistrial has been declared in Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s federal bribery case. The jury remained deadlocked Tuesday after four days of deliberations and could not reach a verdict.

All Tuesday the jury had been asking both sides to see different exhibits. During the trial, the prosecution alone presented over 300 exhibits.

The jury had come back to the judge twice telling him they are having issues reaching a verdict.

On Tuesday morning, the judge gave them a so-called Allen charge, encouraging them to keep working.

The jury heard testimony for over three weeks.

Prosecutors allege Johnson accepted bribes disguised through a consulting contract with his wife, Dawn Chavous. The contract was with developer Universal Companies.

The nonprofit was trying to redevelop the Royal Theater on South Street. Chavous was paid $67,000, but prosecutors say it was a veiled bribe to secure Johnson’s vote to rezone the property.

Regardless of what happens in this trial, this same jury will also hear the next trial for Universal’s CEO, Rahim Islam, and Chief Financial Officer Shahied Dawan. They’re also facing theft and embezzlement charges.

Johnson and Chavous were facing 40 years in prison. Islam and Dawan are facing 300 years.