PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly home invasion in Mayfair. Police say two men, impersonating police officers, broke into an apartment but it was the resident who started shooting.

Police say the victim’s instincts may have just saved his life.

This shooting happened on the 700 block of Battersby Street inside a second-floor apartment.

Police say, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old man was entering his home when two men – one of which was wearing a fake police badge around his neck – forced their way inside the victim’s home. They then zip-tied the victim’s wrists behind his back and began making threats. Police say the victim then realized they were not officers.

Still zip-tied, the victim pulled his gun out and fired shots at the impersonator wearing the fake badge. The suspect was struck in the head chest and arm. The other suspect fled the scene. When police arrived, they found the suspect on the floor with a gun and zip ties in his possession. He later died at Torresdale Hospital.

Police say the victim, along with another witness, was taken to homicide where they are working with detectives in hopes of locating the other suspect.