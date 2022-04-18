PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will join representatives from Neighborhood Bike Works (NBW) as they highlight the work they are doing to engage youth through bicycle ride programming, bicycle mechanics and repair, youth leadership opportunities, and much more. An NBW youth participant will also speak about the positive impact cycling has had on their life.
DA Krasner will also provide information on how youth cycling groups can apply to receive upcoming violence prevention grant funding, and address this weekend’s tragic wave of gun violence.READ MORE: Tax Day Tips: What To Do If Filing For An Extension?
A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.READ MORE: Victim Shoots, Kills Police Impersonator During Home Invasion In Mayfair; 1 Suspect At Large
The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: DAO to Highlight Violence Prevention Work of Local Community-Based Organization, Encourage Youth Cycling Groups to Apply for Violence Prevention Grant
- When: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.
