PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major development in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife. The jury is having trouble reaching a verdict.
Prosecutors allege Johnson accepted bribes, disguised through a consulting contract with his wife, Dawn Chavous.MORE NEWS: Sixers Fans Hyped Up For Game 2 Against Raptors Despite Philadelphia's Reinstated Mask Mandate
Attorneys for Johnson and Chavous maintain their clients did nothing wrong.