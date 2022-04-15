Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street.'They Have A Past': Darby Borough Nursing Home Under Fire After Employee Caught Slapping 92-Year-Old Resident
Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire.READ MORE: 3 Minquadale Firefighters Injured In Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-295 In New Castle
The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Mysteries: Susan Negersmith's Family Moves Closer To Some Form Of Closure With Jerry Rosado's Arrest
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.