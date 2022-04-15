PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA police officer who was shot during a barricade situation in Frankford last week was released from the hospital Friday.

Dozens of SEPTA transit officers saluted Ervis Onuzi, who had been at Temple University Hospital for nine days.

SEPTA Transit officers are gathered outside of Temple University Hospital, awaiting the release of Ervis Onuzi. The 28-year-old officer was shot last week in the line of duty. Previous story: https://t.co/pymV94KRkw @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UkeNvBlaWU — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 15, 2022

The SEPTA police officer was struck while trying to get another officer to safety during a shootout with an armed suspect.

SEPTA officials say the 28-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital this afternoon.

The officer has been on the force for three years.

Officials say 18-year-old Zyheim Hartman shot Onuzi and three others.

Before the shootout with police, officials believe Hartman was involved in a physical altercation that ended when he opened fire, striking a man as well as two female bystanders.

Authorities say Hartman was killed by police gunfire, not by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as police first reported.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.