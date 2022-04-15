CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ervis Onuzi, Local, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA police officer who was shot during a barricade situation in Frankford last week was released from the hospital Friday.

Dozens of SEPTA transit officers saluted Ervis Onuzi, who had been at Temple University Hospital for nine days.

READ MORE: Jewish Families Making Last-Minute Changes To Their Passover Plans As COVID Cases Continue To Rise

The SEPTA police officer was struck while trying to get another officer to safety during a shootout with an armed suspect.

SEPTA officials say the 28-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital this afternoon.

The officer has been on the force for three years.

READ MORE: Tax Day Tips: What To Do If Filing For An Extension?

Officials say 18-year-old Zyheim Hartman shot Onuzi and three others.

Before the shootout with police, officials believe Hartman was involved in a physical altercation that ended when he opened fire, striking a man as well as two female bystanders.

Authorities say Hartman was killed by police gunfire, not by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as police first reported.

MORE NEWS: Gun Violence In Philadelphia Claims 5 Lives, Injures 16 Others In 24 Hour Span From Thursday To Friday: Police

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.