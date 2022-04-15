PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a deadly collision in Philadelphia’s Somerton section early Thursday morning. Surveillance video shows a glimpse of the car crash that sent one vehicle spinning out of control.

Security video shows the moment of impact after a crash in Somerton left one person dead https://t.co/kxFmLVpU1T @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ECVeWKfzRl — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 14, 2022

Another angle shows headlights spinning out of control after the crash pic.twitter.com/fwtfpC3F6F — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 14, 2022

The collision was so violent, it left a Chevy Impala split in half. Chopper 3 shows the back half of the car came to rest against a pole. The front half ended up next to a gas pump.

The driver was killed.



The wreck happened in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a red car was speeding north on Bustleton Avenue when it hit a southbound pickup truck that was attempting to make a left turn onto Byberry Road. The red car hit the front end of the Chevy Silverado, then struck a pole and separated into two.

The 44-year-old driver, identified as Jose Moses Sadler, was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Amazingly, the 67-year-old pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt.

“This is, I would say, the second incident within a month. Two weeks ago, a Jeep just flipped over at the same location and I mean, it’s always bad. You always have to be careful,” Sunoco manager Kelvin Patel said.

People who live in the area say speed is a problem at this intersection.

“Once the light turns yellow, they’ll try to speed to get through the intersection because the traffic is kind of slow. People are in a rush, so they’ll try to rush to the light,” driver Ryan Putman said.

Police are investigating the tragic crash.

No arrests or charges have been announced.