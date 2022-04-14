2 People In Custody After Man Shot At Frankford Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are in custody after a shooting inside a store in Frankford. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Margaret Street, near Frankford Avenue.
Police say a man was shot there just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The victim walked himself to the hospital and is stable.
Investigators say they found a weapon and took two people into custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.