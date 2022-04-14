DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — An employee at a Darby Borough nursing home has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 92-year-old resident of the home. The incident happened on Monday and it was captured on video.

Police say this video shows a certified nursing assistant at St. Francis Country House striking a woman across the face while she is sitting in a wheelchair.

Police have identified the employee as Ednise Dulcio. She was arrested on Tuesday at her home.

“The Darby Borough Police Department will not idly stand by while our loved ones are abused by those who we trust to take care of them. This could be anybody’s mother, grandmother, sister in the same position,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said.

Police say a witness they spoke with said Dulcio struck the elderly woman more than once, but the first assault was not captured on video.