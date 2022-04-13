Philadelphia Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Logan. Chopper 3 flew over the 4300 block of Carlisle Street where the victims were shot on Tuesday night.
Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They're all still expected to survive.
While investigators haven't identified any suspects so far, they tell Eyewitness News they were called to the scene earlier in the night after getting a call about a fight.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to identify potential suspects.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here