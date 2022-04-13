CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. Fire officials say crews were called to New State Road and Knorr Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles engulfed as flames shot into the air.

Chopper 3 video captured crews pulling vehicles to safety just feet away from the blaze.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Officials say the blaze has not spread to the building.