PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. Fire officials say crews were called to New State Road and Knorr Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Chopper 3 video captured crews pulling vehicles to safety just feet away from the blaze.
Officials say the blaze has not spread to the building.