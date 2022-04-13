Former Principal Fatihah Abdur-Rahman Honored As National Life Changer Of The Year In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A former principal in Camden got an emotional surprise on Wednesday. She went back to Forest Hill Elementary School to visit, unaware she was about to get a national honor.
Former principal Fatihah Abdur-Rahman learned she was selected as a National Life Changer of the Year.
"Thank you for the life-changing impact you've made," one woman said.
Abdur-Rahman was one of five selected, out of more than 850 nominations.
Abdur-Rahman and the school will receive $2,500 each from the National Life Group. The award recognizes K-12 educators and school employees nationwide.