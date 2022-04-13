PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the weather gets warmer, more bike security patrols are coming to Center City. While they won’t be armed, the hope is they’ll give people a greater sense of security.

“You never know what’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen, you’re always on the lookout,” said Jacarra Driggins of Philadelphia.

As people grow more concerned for their personal security, there are six additional pairs of eyes on the city.

The Center City District is adding six additional bike patrols. The program launched in November 2020 with 15 bikes working during the day. But now patrols are being added for the evening hours.

“We need to make sure that we’re proactive and create an environment where there are eyes on the street,” said Paul Levy, president of the Center City District.

While the patrols are not police officers, they’re in direct communication with Philadelphia police if more serious problems come up. They come as more workers and tourists come to Center City. The district says volume is 81% of what it was pre-pandemic.

“As we’re coming out of this pandemic, to really reinforce recovery, the more we can do, the better,” Levy said.

While six patrols are being added initially, the hope is to double the force within a month.