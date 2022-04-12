PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members in Northeast Philadelphia joined together in a call for peace amid the city’s growing gun violence epidemic. Neighbors gathered at the intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues in the city’s Mayfair section Tuesday night.
They listened to speakers and showed their support for victims including 15-year-old Sean Toomey, who was shot and killed on March 24.
Toomey's father joined others in expressing frustration over the rise in Philadelphia's deadly gun violence.
“I hope it makes some kind of difference. I want these city officials to be held accountable and I want them to do their jobs,” John Toomey said.
"I'm really tired of all the violence, the killing, these children losing their lives, people being afraid to leave their houses," a woman said.
Several people in attendance expressed disappointment that the rally did not attract more people in the community demanding change.