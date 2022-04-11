DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is one step closer to selling recreational marijuana following a big move Monday.

Back in November of 2020, 67% of New Jersey voters supported the legalization of possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults age 21 and older. Operators selling medical marijuana got the green light to sell it recreationally as well.

Let the countdown begin.

“This is a long time coming,” said Adam Goers with Columbia Care.

Monday’s decision by New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission means that the seven approved operators in the state currently selling medical marijuana can begin selling recreational marijuana as well all within the next 30 days, some sooner.

“You’ll be able to come visit the Cannabist dispensary — is our name in Deptford. You should be able to be out there within the next two weeks once we go through the final checks with the state to make sure that we’re ready to go. So stay tuned,” Goers said.

On paper at least, recreational marijuana sales could very well be a win for all involved and then some.

“I think it’s a big boon for the state and it’s a really positive thing for our communities as a whole,” Goers said.

So if you’re curious but don’t know much about the topic, what should you do?

“Adults, it’s 21 and up. All you need to do is bring down a valid government ID and come visit us at the Cannabist,” Goers said.

Is there a message for the 32% of New Jersey voters who voted no on the measure?

“Adult-use customers are not just seeking the cannabis for purely recreational or social purpose. The vast majority of them are actually seeking it to treat a medical or health and wellness condition. So that may be someone that’s looking to lessen their anxiety or looking for a natural alternative to help them sleep,” Goers said.

While out-of-state residents will be able to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it is still illegal to cross state lines with it.

And if you plan on stopping by a dispensary when recreational sales begin, you may experience some lines early on.