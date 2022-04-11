PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Loyal Eyewitness News viewers have been closely following Jim Donovan’s European adventure. Well, we have a major update: Jim is finally coming home!
It’s been a long ten days, but tomorrow I say goodbye to Budapest. Finally tested #CovidNegative and I can fly home! pic.twitter.com/L6P9tZTavh
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) April 10, 2022
Jim sent us a picture from the airport in Budapest on Monday morning. He’s been stuck there for an extra eight days after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Next stop Frankfurt Germany, then Philadelphia! #Lufthansa I’m going home! pic.twitter.com/En4XZdmTOD
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) April 11, 2022
Jim is heading to Frankfurt, Germany and eventually back to us, here in Philadelphia.
If his trip goes as planned, we’ll see Jim back on Eyewitness News on Wednesday morning.
Next stop Philadelphia! See you soon Tweeps! pic.twitter.com/FeN5t1M2JL
— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) April 11, 2022
