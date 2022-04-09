PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia loves a championship parade. And on Saturday morning, five local teams all celebrated their national titles.

It was a procession along The Parkway to honor five local youth teams who all won the national title in their sport.

“Thank you for representing the best of Philadelphia on a national stage. The city is so proud of you and your achievements,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney joined representatives from the city’s Parks and Recreation department to recognize the Oak Lane Wildcats, Inner City Warriors, Frankford Chargers, North Philly Aztecs and Enon Eagles.

The teams all won the championship in 2021 but had to delay the celebration due to COVID.

The North Philly Aztec cheer team took home the top spot last December in Florida.

“It was an amazing experience,” Nyree Arnold, the head coach of the Aztecs, said.

Arnold started cheering in 2009 before returning to coach.

“To have somebody they can look up to and somebody that they can have that’s always there for them is big deal to me,” Arnold said.

“She tells me a lot about working hard. She tells us to work hard so we can get together,” Emma said.

The Enon Eagles beat the Virginia Mustangs last December to win their first U.S. trophy with the help of their first female player.

“It feels great that I have caring teammates and they care for me,” Megan said.

Enon coach Henry Klack Jr. said this experience is full circle.

“I grew up playing for that for that organization, West Oak Lane, in the 70s and it kept me on the right track, so why not try to give back,” Klack Jr. said.

“I learned how to be a better man and let things go through one ear and out the other,” Justuce, a player with the Enon Eagles, said.

And while most of these teams are already practicing for next season, their championship spirit isn’t fading anytime soon.