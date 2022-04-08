PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot near the busy Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday afternoon. Police were on scene at 13th and Race Streets.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area to find a trail of blood. A victim with a gunshot wound to the arm was found and taken to the hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men, according to police.

“It’s a nice day and clearly there’s a convention going on and obviously, people coming in and out of the hotels with weddings and things going on in the city so there was a decent amount of people walking around the area,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “And when people see a person running down the street with blood dripping from his arm – and he went pretty long, almost a mile running with an injury – it concerns a lot of people.”

Police are searching for the suspect.

