PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gunman who allegedly shot a SEPTA transit officer and three other people in Frankford Wednesday night was fatally shot by police, not by suicide as authorities initially reported, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed Friday. The new details come following an autopsy completed by the Medical Examiners’ Office.

The incident happened near Leiper and Arrott Streets around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

SEPTA identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Ervis Onuzi. Onuzi was shot in the stomach. He was initially listed in critical condition, but he’s now stable undergoing surgery.

Onuzi was shot Wednesday after covering another police officer from a gunman who police say had just shot two women.

Police said the patrolling officers then chased the suspect into an apartment building on the 4700 block of Leiper Street, where the gunman allegedly fired through a second-floor window down below at officers. That’s when police said Onuzi was struck.

Authorities said Onuzi was shot while he was covering another officer who was being shot at. Multiple Philadelphia police officers exchanged fire with the suspect, according to the department.

Police initially reported the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the second floor of the apartment building, but now say officers had fatally shot the suspect.

Police have not yet identified the alleged gunman.

