PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell Eyewitness News a 13-year-old boy who was shot multiple times earlier this week in West Philadelphia died on Wednesday night. The shooting occurred on Monday on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Turay Thompson of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Thompson was alone sitting in the passenger seat of a parked SUV with the windows up when a gunman walked up and began firing. They fired at least 16 shots into the car.

Thompson was hit multiple times, including in the head and chest.

Thompson lived in the area but police can’t give a motive yet.

“We don’t have a motive as of yet. Obviously, it’s a young kid. We know he lives in the area and we believe the shooter fled westbound on Hoopes and is on foot at this point,” Capt. John Walker said on Monday. “Obviously, it looks from the scene, from where he’s sitting, the car he’s sitting in and the fact that the shooter rolled right up on him, and the evidence is on the ground that clearly he was targeted for some reason. We just don’t know why.”

The shooter remains on the run and police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.