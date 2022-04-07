PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is following breaking news that is slowing down the evening commute in Center City. A truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
The fire started after a crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
#COMMUTERALRT Vehicle fire in Philly has I-95 CLOSED at I-676. The fire happened in the NB lanes. Avoid the area. Crazy footage of the smoke traveling on the Ben Franklin Bridge. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TEPVcG1IZe
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) April 7, 2022
Here's a look at the scene.
The fire is out, but all lanes of northbound 95 are shut down.
Expect delays in the area.