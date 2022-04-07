CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is following breaking news that is slowing down the evening commute in Center City. A truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

The fire started after a crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Exclusive Look Inside Frankford Apartment Gunman Fired From, Striking SEPTA Police Officer Ervis Onuzi

Here’s a look at the scene.

READ MORE: Cheltenham Middle School Students Break Silence To Call Attention To Violence Endured By LGBTQIA+ Community

The fire is out, but all lanes of northbound 95 are shut down.

MORE NEWS: New Exhibit Showcasing Irish American Artist Sean Scully Opens Monday At Philadelphia Museum Of Art

Expect delays in the area.